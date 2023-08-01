Shedd Aquarium makes waves with new $500M expansion

The Shedd Aquarium rolled out a big new expansion project Tuesday, announcing a $500 million transformation.

Officials are calling it the centennial commitment. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker were on site Tuesday, calling the Shedd the crown jewel of Chicago.

The plan, meant to celebrate 100 years of the Shedd, includes new galleries, learning spaces, exhibits and more.

At Tuesday's news conference, city leaders shared artists' renderings and video of what is to come. The move is expected to boost the 2 million annual guests here to 2.3 million.

The changes will be rolled out over the next few years and all within the existing footprint.

"The Shedd engages with over half of CPS' students each year. Not to mention the thousands of other students from across our region who visit the Shedd. For all of these reasons and more, we treasure that Shedd Aquarium," Johnson said.

Johnson also pointed out that this project is expected to bring significant economic impact and jobs. He said the Shedd is already a leader in environmental education and conservation.

Pritzker pointed out that he has a special tie to the Shedd, it's where he proposed to his wife years ago.