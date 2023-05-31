Expand / Collapse search

Shedd Aquarium Stingray Touch exhibit reopens for summer

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Shedd Aquarium visitors can now enjoy a "one-of-a-kind" hands-on experience touching and feeding stingrays.

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium's Stingray Touch exhibits reopened for the summer this month.

Interacting with these unique sea creatures is "one-of-a-kind" experience.

The outdoor exhibit is home to cow-nose rays. They're venomous, but not dangerous, Shedd says.

While vising the Shedd, guests are offered a hands-on experience, touching and feeding the rays.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The feeding experience costs $5 for non-members and $4 for members.