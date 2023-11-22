Shedd Aquarium's early Thanksgiving delight: Animals feast on fishy treats

Some lucky animals at the Shedd Aquarium got a jump start on their Thanksgiving celebrations with a specially prepared meal—a fish feast that delighted a Rockhopper penguin chick, a sea lion pup and a beluga.

The underwater residents were treated to an early Thanksgiving delight, relishing a spread tailored to their tastes.

Fish featured prominently on the menu, offering the aquatic inhabitants a flavorful and nutritious treat.

Interestingly, Rockhopper penguins, known for their distinctive looks and lively demeanor, have an intriguing trait: they are self-regulators when it comes to food intake. This means they possess an innate ability to gauge their calorie needs and will cease eating once they've reached their required intake.

The Shedd Aquarium's early Thanksgiving celebration for its beloved residents showcases the care and consideration provided to ensure their well-being and happiness.