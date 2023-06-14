Shenita Clayborn: Endangered Chicago woman missing from NW Side

article

A Chicago woman was reported missing from Jefferson Park Wednesday, according to police.

Shenita a.k.a "Buttah" Clayborn, 36, was last seen at her home in the 5100 block of North Northwest Highway on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Police say Clayborn suffers from multiple mental conditions for which she needs medication. She will need medical attention when located.

Clayborn is known to frequent the area near 79th Street and Wood Street.

Anyone with information on this individual's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.