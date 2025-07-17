Two found dead after reported shooting and house fire in Sheridan, Illinois

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a Sheridan home early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired, then a house fire at the same location. Authorities have identified a suspect and say the search continues.



Two people are dead and authorities are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and house fire early Thursday morning in rural Illinois.

What we know:

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about shots fired at a house in Sheridan just before 1 a.m.

About 25 minutes later, deputies were notified that the same home was on fire.

After firefighters put out the flames, deputies found two people dead inside the house.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two people found dead or details about the suspect.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said they believe this was an isolated incident, and that they've identified a suspect and the search continues with help from the Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals.