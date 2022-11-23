Sheriff's K9 Dax saves Mundelein woman from hypothermia

article

Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax saved a woman's life earlier this month.

On Nov. 13 around 8:35 p.m. a woman from Unincorporated Mundelein was reported missing from her home. The Sheriff's Office says the woman left her home on foot and was in mental distress.

She left her house around 6 p.m. without her phone and she was not wearing proper clothes for the weather.

Sheriff's deputies reached out to the woman's family, but no one knew where she was.

Deputy John Forlenza and his canine partner, Dax, set out to search for the woman. Canine Dax quickly found her about 500 feet from her home, in a wooded area, 75 feet away from a nearby walking path.

The woman was unconscious and likely suffering from hypothermia. She was taken to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Foul play is not suspected.

"Every day I continue being impressed by the success of our canine teams. They save lives every year, which is exactly why we increased the number of canines in our agency," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "I am very proud of all of my staff who worked together to save this young woman’s life."

The Sheriff's Office says without the assistance of Canine Dax and his handler, this outcome could have been drastically different.