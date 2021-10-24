SHOCKING VIDEO: Man shot while getting haircut in the Bronx

A man was sitting in a barber's chair getting a haircut in the Bronx when he was shot twice by two assailants, according to police.

Authorities say the 22-year-old male victim was sitting in the chair on Friday when two masked gunmen entered the barbershop located on East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section. One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the victim, hitting him in the stomach and sending the victim falling to the floor.

The gunman then passed the gun to another masked man, who then shot the victim in the leg while he was trying to get back to his feet.

A security video released by the NYPD shows the chaos inside the barbershop as nearby barbers and customers scramble for cover as the shots ring out.

The shooters then ran away, heading north towards Kings College Place.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. EMS took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Individual #1: Male, medium complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, a black long sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Individual #2: Male, medium complexion with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans2, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are strictly confidential.