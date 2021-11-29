'Shocks the conscience': Chicago police arrested 11-year-old for carjacking, Brown says

Chicago's top cop had a few things to talk about Monday morning as he stood before reporters.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown introduced a new Narcotics Arrest Diversion program designed to keep drug offenders out of the system and in treatment, saying "three strikes and out" is a dated policy.

In addition, Brown talked about the uptick in carjackings across the city.

Chicago police have made 1,292 carjacking-related arrests, including one that is particularly shocking.

"A notable arrest recently, the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested an 11-year-old on Nov. 26 for felony aggravated vehicular hijacking," Brown said. "Let me say that again, because that shocks the conscience. Our task force arrested an 11-year-old for carjacking."

Brown said the carjacking occurred on Nov. 14 and the juvenile was arrested on Friday. Brown said the juvenile has a past arrest record, but he offered no further details.

The superintendent also said 87% of Chicago Police Department employees have put their vaccination information in the city's online portal and 76% of those are vaccinated.

Brown also said 85 members are currently in no-pay status.