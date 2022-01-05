Shoe sale leads to shootout between concealed carry holder, seller in Humboldt Park

A concealed carry holder shot back at an 18-year-old man who shot him in the shoulder during a sale meet-up in Humboldt Park, police said.

Around 8:44 p.m., in the 900 block of North Lawndale, a 28-year-old man met with the 18-year-old to buy a pair of shoes.

During the sale, the 18-year-old asked to see the money before handing over the shoes. The victim then reached in his pocket, when the 18-year-old drew his gun, and shot the 28-year-old in the shoulder, police said.

The victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, grabbed his gun and fired back at the 18-year-old, before attempting to flee the scene in his car. While attempting to flee, the victim crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.

The 18-year-old was apprehended by police, and sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 28-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition as well, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.