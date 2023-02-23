Shooters open fire on man in Grand Crossing

A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Grand Crossing on Chicago's South Side.

The 20-year-old was in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 8:51 a.m. when a group of people started shooting in his direction, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.