Shooting at Joliet Township party leaves 26-year-old man dead

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot during a party early Friday morning in southwest suburban Joliet Township.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired about 1:28 a.m. in the 1500 block of Maple Road in Joliet Township, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

A man was found bleeding from the head from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said as many as 25 people attended the party, which consisted of friends and family. Deputies said they received little cooperation from five individuals who were still at the home when they arrived.

The Will County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Chris DeMato at 815-727-8574 (ext. 4912). Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip on the Will County Sheriff's website or by telephone at 800-323-6734.