Shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side leaves man critically wounded

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The 33-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:25 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.