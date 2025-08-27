Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves man dead
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside a home Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
Just before 2 a.m., police officers found the 34-year-old unresponsive with several gunshot wounds to the body inside a residence in the 100 block of North Mason Avenue.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.