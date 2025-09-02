Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway temporarily shuts down lanes during rush hour

The Brief A shooting temporarily shut down all inbound lanes of I-290 near Independence Boulevard Tuesday morning. Police said shots were fired at a white box truck, injuring the driver. No arrests have been made as Illinois State Police investigate.



A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway shut down all inbound lanes of traffic during rush hour Tuesday morning.

I-290 shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Independence Boulevard.

The driver of a white box truck reported that someone fired shots at them from a passing vehicle. The driver is being treated for unspecified injuries in the shooting. Their condition was not immediately provided.

All lanes were shut down for the investigation, causing major delays while Illinois state police canvassed the area. No arrests have been reported.

All lanes reopened around 7:33 a.m.