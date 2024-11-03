Shooting in Fulton River District leaves 2 teens hurt

Two teenagers were shot early Sunday morning in Chicago's Fulton River District.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times while in a vehicle in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 2:02 a.m., police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking out of a music studio in the same area. He was approached by four people and two of them started shooting at him. He was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and Area Three detectives were investigating both shootings.