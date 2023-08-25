'Shooting incident' occurred at Guaranteed Rate Field during White Sox game: police

A shooting incident unfolded at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night during the Chicago White Sox-A's game, police said.

According to reports, a person sustained a gunshot wound inside the park while sitting in the bleachers. The incident allegedly occurred in Sections 161 and 162.

Reports claim two people were struck by gunfire. One person was allegedly shot in the leg and another suffered a graze wound. A third person was also reportedly injured, but not shot.

Where the "shooting incident" occurred during the White Sox game, in the bleachers | Provided

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern had initially announced on Twitter that CPD and White Sox representatives would address the media at 10:45 p.m., "regarding the shooting incident at tonight's game."

However, it was later announced the presser was canceled and that a "written statement will be issued later this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

Attendees at the South Side field must pass through metal detectors, so it's not known how a firearm would have gotten inside the park, or if possibly the gunfire was a stray bullet.

Photo shows blood in bleachers where reported shooting occurred in Friday nights White Sox-As game | Provided

Additionally, a post-game concert featuring Vanilla Ice was canceled. White Sox officials blamed "technical difficulties."

The game continued even though the shooting incident occurred, and finished 12-4 with an A's win.