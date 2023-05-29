Shooting reported on Eisenhower Expressway

Gunfire struck a vehicle Sunday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

A driver told Illinois State Police their car was struck by shots fired from another vehicle around 9:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Western Avenue.

No one was injured in the shooting and the eastbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours during the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 1 a.m. Monday.

No further information was immediately available.