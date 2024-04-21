Shooting in Oak Forest leaves multiple people wounded: city officials

Oak Forest police are responding to a shooting that left multiple people wounded.

It happened Sunday evening in the 5500 block of Babette Court, according to city officials.

Details on what led to the shooting haven't been released, but officials say it was domestic. The victims' conditions are unknown.

One person of interest is in custody and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.