Cook County official found not guilty of DUI after two-day trial: 'Justice prevailed'

The Brief A Cook County official was found not guilty of DUI after a two-day trial. The trial stemmed from a 2024 crash in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.



A Cook County elected official has been found not guilty of driving under the influence following a bench trial stemming from a 2024 crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele, 47, was acquitted of misdemeanor DUI charges related to a Nov. 10, 2024, incident near 5028 N. Ashland Ave., according to court records.

Steele released the following statement to Fox Chicago following the conclusion of the trial:

"We are pleased that justice prevailed today and the court defended the constitution. I look forward to finishing the rest of my term in Cook county rooted in transparency, efficiency, and fairness."

The backstory:

Police said officers responding to the scene found two vehicles with significant front-end damage. Authorities said she told officers she had been driving south on Ashland Avenue when the crash occurred.

An arrest report stated officers observed an open bottle of red wine inside her vehicle and noted signs of impairment, including bloodshot, glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol.

When asked how much she had been drinking, Steele reportedly refused to answer, stating, "I want my lawyer and I am not talking to you." She also refused a field sobriety test, police said. In the bodycam video, Steele can be heard saying "I'm an elected official" to an officer who was ordering her to exit the car.

Steele, who was reportedly "swaying front to back" during questioning, complained of head injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where she was later discharged.

At the hospital, police arrested her for DUI. According to the arrest report, Steele made inappropriate remarks to the arresting officer, saying, "Is your p**** really that small?"

After the crash, Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison called for Steele's resignation, citing "aggressive behavior" during the arrest.

"This incident raises serious concerns about her conduct and judgment as an elected official," Morrison said in a statement. "If an elected official does not respect our dedicated police officers, then how can we expect the citizens to respect the police?"

Roughly a month after the crash, Steele's driving license was reinstated by a Cook County judge, citing a technicality in the officer's paperwork.