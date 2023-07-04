3 shot in parking lot of suburban Popeyes restaurant

Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant in south suburban Harvey.

Around 6:06 p.m., Harvey police responded to 147th St. and Halsted for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a large amount of spent shell casings in the parking lot. Officers were then directed to 14624 Peoria where they located two juveniles who sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, police said. They were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Harvey police were then contacted by Calumet City police who told them about a third victim in the restaurant shooting. That person was also taken to Advocate Christ Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harvey police at 708-712-8035.