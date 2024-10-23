Shooting near Red Line CTA station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: police

The Brief A shooting near a CTA Red Line station on the North Side has left one man dead and two others injured, according to Chicago police. The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of W. Howard. No arrests have been made in the shooting; the investigation continues



A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday on the city's North Side near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred at 2:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. Howard.

Three men were near the sidewalk when a vehicle approached and someone inside pulled a gun and fired multiple shots toward them, police said.

One of the men, 18, was shot in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A second victim, 20, was struck in the shoulder and also taken to St. Francis. He is in good condition.

The third victim, 29, was shot in the neck, back and abdomen. He was taken to St. Francis, where he died from his wounds, authorities said. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.