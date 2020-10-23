I-57 ramp at 111th opens after shooting investigation

A person was shot late Thursday night on an I-57 offramp in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The female victim was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 11:53 p.m. on the ramp from southbound I-57 to 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and stabilized, state police said. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The ramp was closed early Friday while authorities investigated, but has since reopened, according to state police.