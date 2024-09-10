Shooting inside suburban Chicago liquor store leaves employee dead

The Brief A Glenwood liquor store employee was shot and killed during an altercation with a gunman inside the business, with police stating there is no ongoing threat to the community.



An employee of a Glenwood liquor store was shot and killed during an altercation inside the business on Monday evening.

The employee of Emporium Liquors, located at 339 East Glenwood Lansing Road, became involved in an altercation with a gunman around 6:45 p.m., Glenwood Police Chief Derek Peddycord said in a statement.

During the incident, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the employee, who later died from his wounds, Peddycord said.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the victim as 52-year-old Naveen Singh of Chicago Heights.

Peddycord did not specify whether anyone was in custody as a result of the shooting, but he noted there is no ongoing risk to the community.