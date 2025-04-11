Portillo's rolls out breakfast menu at some Chicago-area locations

The Brief Portillo’s is testing a breakfast menu for the first time in its 62-year history at five Chicagoland locations starting April 15. The limited-time offerings include new breakfast sandwiches, Stan’s Donuts chocolate cake donuts,Metropolis Coffee, and even morning Italian beef. Breakfast will be served daily from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., with combo deals available for $7.99.



Portillo’s is bringing its signature Chicago-style flavor to the morning crowd with the launch of a breakfast pilot program at five suburban and city locations, starting Tuesday.

Portillo's breakfast menu

The backstory:

For the first time in its 62-year history, the fast-casual chain known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches will serve breakfast items daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The limited-time menu features a range of new offerings, including savory egg sandwiches, locally roasted Metropolis Coffee, and an exclusive chocolate cake donut made in collaboration with Stan’s Donuts.

Among the highlights: a Polish sausage, egg and cheese sandwich with giardiniera sauce; a vegetarian-friendly pepper, egg and cheese option; and the chain’s iconic Italian beef, now offered as a breakfast item. Sides include hash brown bites, a loaded egg scramble with cheese sauce, and fresh fruit. Coffee lovers can also try Portillo’s new chocolate cake iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee.

The new breakfast menu will be offered at the following locations:

Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

Portillo’s is also offering breakfast meal deals, which include a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for $7.99.