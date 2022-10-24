Shooting survivor offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest in Maywood murder

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Dyanla "DeDe" Rainey.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed in her driveway in Maywood back in July.

There have been no arrests in the case, and family members fear the case may go cold with no new leads.

Rainey was a former Marshall High School basketball star.

The school held a charity game in her honor earlier this month.

The reward money is being offered up by a businessman and shooting survivor, David Scott.