Shooting suspect from Gary pursued by police, arrested on South Side of Chicago

Chicago police helped arrest a shooting suspect who was pursued from Gary, Indiana, to Englewood on the South Side.

The chase began about 10:45 a.m. when Gary police responded to a 22-year-old man shot in the 4700 block of Adams Street, according to Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield.

Police followed the suspect across state lines, Westerfield said.

Officers arrested a man believed to be the suspect in the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Additional information has not been released.

No charges have been filed.