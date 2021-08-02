Shootings in Chicago went up 10 percent in July over last year, police say

Shootings in the month of July were up 10% over last July, Chicago police said on Monday.

There were 461 shootings in Chicago in July 2021, compared with 402 in July 2020. There were 105 murders in July 2021; almost all of the victims were killed by guns.

"We have an influx of guns in the city of Chicago that are in the wrong hands," said Supt. David Brown on Monday morning.

Over the past weekend, 5 people were shot dead and 46 others wounded.

Brown said that CPD will probably recover 12,000 illegal guns this year.

"The precursors to the violence are illegal possession of guns, such that we are focused on recovering these guns and keeping them out of the hands of repeat violent offenders," Brown said.