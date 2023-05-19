'Heard my daughter screaming': Shootout on Chicago's North Side sends bullets flying through apartment complex

A shootout on the North Side leaves neighbors shaken up as bullets fly through businesses and apartments.

The shooting occurred early Friday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Neighbors say the shootout began at a gas station and continued for several blocks, startling residents awake.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to Irving Park and Mozart Street where gunfire erupted.

Police say an Infiniti truck and a red sedan were traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when a witness reported that suspects in both cars started shooting at each other.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

As a result, windows of a vacant storefront in the 3000 block of West Irving Park were shot out as were windows of a nearby apartment complex.

Aaron Koppel, whose apartment overlooks the gas station, says two bullets flew into his unit.

"I heard the gunfire, and then I heard my daughter screaming, I ran towards her bedroom, that's when the bullets came through my window," said Koppel.

Police said that shortly after the incident, a 17-year-old was dropped off by a red sedan at Swedish Hospital.

He had a graze wound to his head, but police say he was very uncooperative with investigators and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody.