Shootout overnight at River North hotel injures man
CHICAGO - A hotel guest was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday night at The Godfrey Hotel in River North.
The 53-year-old responded to a knock on his door of his 14th floor room around 11:36 p.m. when a gunman forced his way inside and demanded his property, police said.
The two exchanged gunfire and the hotel guest suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.
Paramedics treated him at the scene but he refused further medical attention, according to officials.
A weapon was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said.