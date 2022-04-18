Expand / Collapse search

Shootout overnight at River North hotel injures man

A man was injured during an exchange of gunfire Sunday night at The Godfrey Hotel in River North.

CHICAGO - A hotel guest was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday night at The Godfrey Hotel in River North.

The 53-year-old responded to a knock on his door of his 14th floor room around 11:36 p.m. when a gunman forced his way inside and demanded his property, police said.

The two exchanged gunfire and the hotel guest suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but he refused further medical attention, according to officials.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said.