Shorewood man charged with possession of child pornography

A Shorewood man was arrested Thursday for allegedly being in possession of child pornography.

Illinois State Police say they began an investigation into 47-year-old Thomas N. Tatro and executed a search warrant at his home in the 4000 block of Frank Drive.

Evidence was gathered during the search and Tatro was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Thomas N. Tatro | Illinois State Police

Tatro was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he will be held until his first court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.