1 killed, 3 wounded after shots fired after argument in West Rogers Park

A man was killed, and three others were wounded Saturday morning after getting into an argument in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the group was in the 6100 block of North McCormick Boulevard, when they got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the chest and leg, and taken to St. Francis Hospital in where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the stomach and took himself to Evanston Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two men, between the ages of 20 and 25, were both stuck in the right leg, and went to Swedish Covenant Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.