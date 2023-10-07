Shots fired at Chicago police in Little Village

Chicago police officers were shot at in Little Village Saturday morning.

Officers were on a routine patrol just before 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacremento Avenue when they saw someone shooting in the intersection of the street.

The offender was taken into custody and officers found a handgun and rifle on scene.

More gunshots were fired and officers took cover.

No injuries were reported and officers did not shoot back.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate the incident at this time and no further information is available.