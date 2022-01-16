Shots fired at Cook County sheriff's police during an attempted traffic stop

Cook County Sheriff's officers were shot at while attempting to pull a car over in the 100 block of North Pine Street Saturday.

Officers attempted to curb a vehicle in an alley with a secondary patrol unit for assistance, police said.

Police say the driver was in a gray SUV, striking the sheriff's car and starting shooting just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

There are no reports of any injuries, and no one is custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

An earlier version of this story mistakenly indicated the incident occurred in Mt. Prospect.