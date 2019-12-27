Shots fired at Hooters in Lansing, no one hurt: police

No one was injured after someone fired shots at people at in the parking lot of a restaurant Thursday in south suburban Lansing.

Authorities responded about 9:30 p.m. to Hooters, 17060 Torrence Avenue, for reports of shots fired inside and outside the establishment, Lansing police said.

Investigators learned that someone shot at two people in the parking lot as they left the restaurant, police said. One of the intended victims had a valid carry and conceal permit and returned fire.

The suspect drove away after the gunfire exchange, police said. No one was hurt and authorities said this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150.