Shots fired at off-duty police officer in Chatham

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at Wednesday morning while sitting in his car in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was in his car around 10:21 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a silver four-door sedan approached and someone inside started shooting, police said.

Gunfire struck the rear passenger window of the off-duty officer's vehicle and the sedan drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

The officer was uninjured during the shooting, police said.

No one is custody as Area Two detectives investigate.