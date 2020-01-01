Shots fired at police from South Shore apartment

Someone fired shots at police officers Wednesday from an apartment in South Shore, making it the second such incident in the first two hours of the new year.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call about 1:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue when someone fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said. The gunshots appeared to be coming from an apartment.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

The SWAT team was called to the building but left the scene about 6 a.m., police said. No one was taken into custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

On the West Side, someone shot a police vehicle in Lawndale as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.