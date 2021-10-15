Shots fired at police in Garfield Park

article

A suspect fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of West Monroe.

At about 1:48 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation on the street when two male offenders fled and officers gave chase into a nearby residence.

One offender produced a firearm and fired shots at the officers, police said.

No officers were injured.

A weapon was recovered on scene, CPD said.

No one is in custody, and no other injuries have been reported.