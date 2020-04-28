Shots fired by CPD at armed man in Fernwood

Chicago police fired shots at an armed man Monday in Ferwood on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of West 99th Street, were speaking with witnesses when a man started “yelling obscenities,” flashing a handgun and walking towards them, Chicago police said. He then pointed a gun at officers, at which point an officer fired shots which did not strike him.

After shots were fired the man ran and after a short foot chase was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was struck by gunfire, police said. One officer cut their hand on a fence but refused medical treatment.

Charges are pending against the man.