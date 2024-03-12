Gunman arrested after shooting at Chicago police in Englewood

A gunman was taken into custody after shooting at Chicago police officers Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 4:26 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue, according to Chicago police. They drove up on a male walking down the street with a gun in his hand who matched the description of the suspect.

Officers then saw the suspect raise the gun and fire another shot, officials said. Police got out of their patrol vehicle and ordered the suspect to drop the gun. The suspect dropped the gun and was taken into custody without incident.

No shots were fired by officers and there were no reported injuries.

Officers involved in the arrest were transported to a local hospital for observation.

The gun was recovered from the suspect. Area One detectives are investigating.