Shots were fired during a disturbance at 31st Street Beach Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers near the 700 block of East 31st Drive reported a disturbance on the beach when an unknown offender fired shots in the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one was hurt or injured, however, two spent shell casings were recovered.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.