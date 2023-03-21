Shots fired during road rage incident in suburban Cook County

Shots were fired Tuesday afternoon during a road rage incident in suburban Park Ridge.

Around 3:47 p.m., Park Ridge police responded to the intersection of Cumberland and Talcott for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, a victim told them he was involved in a road rage incident with a silver colored sedan.

While stopped at a red light at the intersection, the victim told police the driver of the sedan displayed a handgun and pointed it at him before firing multiple shots.

The gunman then fled the scene.

The victim was not struck, but his vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes and glass damage, police said.

The gunman was described as a Black man with a thin build and dreadlocks hairstyle. He was wearing a tan colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.