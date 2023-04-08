Shots fired inside movie theater in Chicago

Shots were fired inside a Chicago movie theater on Saturday night, but no one was hurt.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m., two males were involved in a fight inside the Icon theater at 1100 South Delano Court in the South Loop.

One of them pulled out a gun and seven shots were fired into the air. No one was hit.

Both males were taken into custody.

The 700 people inside the movie theater were evacuated. One woman was treated for a medical emergency.

People who left behind keys, wallets and cell phones in the panic can come back on Sunday to retrieve those items.