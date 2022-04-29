Shots fired near St. Rita High School; at least 5 vehicles damaged

Shots were fired near St. Rita High School on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon.

The shots were fried in the 7800 block of Western Avenue.

At about 5:18 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was coming out of a fast food drive-thru in a black Lexus when a dark colored SUV drove by and fired shots toward her vehicle, causing damage to five other parked vehicles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police say the offenders fled eastbound on 79th Street toward Western Avenue.

Advertisement

No further information was released by police.