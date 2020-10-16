Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

No one was injured after shots were fired on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday in south suburban Dolton, state police said.

Troopers responded about 3:13 p.m. to a shooting on I-94 near Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.

According to preliminary information, someone in a vehicle traveling south on I-94 fired shots at another vehicle, state police said.

A 30-year-old man driving the vehicle that was fired upon and the 53-year-old woman riding in the car were not injured, state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.