Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - No one was injured after shots were fired on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday in south suburban Dolton, state police said.
Troopers responded about 3:13 p.m. to a shooting on I-94 near Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.
According to preliminary information, someone in a vehicle traveling south on I-94 fired shots at another vehicle, state police said.
A 30-year-old man driving the vehicle that was fired upon and the 53-year-old woman riding in the car were not injured, state police said.
Illinois State Police are investigating.