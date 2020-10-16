Expand / Collapse search
Shots fired on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

DOLTON, Ill. - No one was injured after shots were fired on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday in south suburban Dolton, state police said.

Troopers responded about 3:13 p.m. to a shooting on I-94 near Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.

According to preliminary information, someone in a vehicle traveling south on I-94 fired shots at another vehicle, state police said.

A 30-year-old man driving the vehicle that was fired upon and the 53-year-old woman riding in the car were not injured, state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.