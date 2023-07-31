Shots fired outside downtown Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A drive-by shooting took place Monday morning outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville.
Hospital staff reported hearing gunfire around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of East Huron Street, according to CPD.
A witness told police someone was shooting from a vehicle.
Several shell casings were recovered from the scene but no one was injured in the gunfire, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.