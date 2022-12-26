Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.

Both vehicles fled the scene after shots were fired, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were no reported injuries.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance camera footage for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5252.

