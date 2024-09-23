No replacement of ShotSpotter announced as crews begin dismantling sensors in Chicago

The Brief The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system has been taken offline, with crews beginning to dismantle sensors despite some alderpeople advocating to keep it operational. The mayor has issued a request for information to companies offering "first responder technology" to replace ShotSpotter, with SoundThinking, the company behind ShotSpotter, planning to submit a proposal. The mayor opposes ShotSpotter, arguing it leads to over-policing in communities of color, and has vowed to veto a City Council ordinance allowing the system’s continuation.



The controversial ShotSpotter system has officially been taken offline.

Crews began dismantling the gunshot detection sensors Monday, despite efforts from some alderpeople to keep the system operational.

The mayor has issued a request for information to various companies for what he vaguely describes as "first responder technology," which is expected to replace ShotSpotter.

One company, SoundThinking—the firm behind ShotSpotter—has already expressed plans to submit a proposal. On Monday morning, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Garien Gatewood stated that the city will explore all options in its search for a replacement.

The system’s deactivation comes as part of an agreement the mayor reached to phase it out.

Last week, the mayor also vowed to veto a City Council ordinance passed by a 33-14 vote, which sought to give the Chicago Police Department the authority to continue using ShotSpotter.

The mayor, long opposed to the system, argues that it leads to over-policing in communities of color.

Studies from the Inspector General's office also found that the system did not significantly increase arrests for gun-related crimes, though it did result in a marginal increase in dispatching first responders to gunshot victims.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas of the 36th Ward expressed his concerns about the potential repercussions of taking ShotSpotter offline.

"What I don't want to see is someone get shot and that technology is not in place and someone bleeds out. That's what I don't want to see because I don't want us to say, ‘We told you so.' We hope that constituents will call 911 when they hear gunfire and gunshots, and I can tell you that 1,976 times that did not occur in the city of Chicago. So, we're concerned about that," said Villegas.

The City Council could attempt to override the mayor’s veto, requiring 34 votes to succeed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for SoundThinking said the decommissioning process will take several weeks.