'ShowerUp Chicago' provides essential hygiene support to city migrants

An organization called "ShowerUp Chicago" is providing essential support to migrants arriving in the city.

They have set up portable showers at police stations where the migrants are temporarily housed.

ShowerUp reports an increasing number of calls for help and has brought in a second unit to meet the growing demand. They currently average about 40 to 50 showers per day at one location within two hours and expect this number to rise with the additional resources.

Their mission is to ensure that everyone has access to basic hygiene and the dignity that comes with it.

Originating from Nashville, ShowerUp operates in eight different states and their work with migrants is an expansion of their efforts to provide services to the unhoused.