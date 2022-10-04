Shriners Children's Chicago celebrates 100th anniversary by planting trees
CHICAGO - Shriners Children's Chicago is celebrating its 100th anniversary by getting dirty.
On Tuesday, more than two dozen volunteers gathered to plant trees on the hospital grounds.
Officials say the event was symbolic for the organization's promise to remain a place of hope, rehabilitation and healing for the next 100 years.
The 15 trees were planted near the railroad tracks to mitigate sound and pollution.