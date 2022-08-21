'Silent Movies on the Porch' in Oak Park offers an unusual way to spend a summer night

The last summer session of "Silent Movies on the Porch" at Pleasant Home in Oak Park is this Thursday, August 25.

Pleasant Home, 217 Home Avenue, is a restored, historic house with a wide porch that features a variety of activities over the course of the year.

"This is all about community," said Pleasant Home executive director Sara Brown. "It's a beautiful place to hold an event. It's right in the heart of the neighborhood. The sights and sounds roll out into the neighborhood."

The Silent Film Society is a partner, and Jay Warren plays live accompaniment and offers background on the movies.

Admission is $10 for adults and $20 for families. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

The movies scheduled for Thursday, August 25 are: